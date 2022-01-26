Popular chain restaurant announces plans to come to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular chain restaurant is looking to open new locations in Oklahoma City.

El Pollo Loco, the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken chain, plans to open as many as five restaurants in the metro area over the next few years.

“We are excited to grow our footprint and bring El Pollo Loco’s signature chicken, handcrafted Mexican entrees and assortment of healthy offerings to new communities,” said Brian Carmichall, Chief Development Officer. “The expansion announcement and impending unit growth is sure to appeal to the growing number of consumers looking for healthier options; consumers’ growing demand for bolder, spicier flavors; and experienced franchise owners with the desire to be part of a strong franchisee family.”

The restaurant is known for its freshly fire- grilled chicken over an open flame in meals, bowls, burritos, and salads.

Currently, El Pollo Loco has 480 restaurants in six states.