TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular Cherokee Nation docuseries has been recognized with multiple Heartland Regional Emmy Awards.

According to OsiyoTV, “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” was awarded six Emmys at the 2023 Heartland Regional Emmy Awards, bringing the shows winnings up to 22 Emmys in total.

Cherokee Nation’s popular docuseries, OsiyoTV, accepted six Heartland Regional Awards during a recent awards gala held at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. Image courtesy OsiyoTV.

“Our talented team is thankful for this and every recognition we earn in proving there is a space and yearning for Native-led content and representation in TV and film,” said Jennifer Loren, executive producer and host. “There are an overwhelming amount of truly amazing stories to tell on behalf of the Cherokee people who are out there making a difference and doing extraordinary things each and every day. We are incredibly honored and humbled to be entrusted by our tribe and fellow Cherokees to help preserve, share and celebrate these stories with the world.”

Officials say the series earned nine nominations including Arts/Entertainment, Cultural Documentary, Environment/Science, Historical/Cultural, Magazine, Societal Concerns, Informational/Instructional and Human Interest for season seven’s episodes.

“‘Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People’ has vibrantly featured hundreds of Cherokees from both past and present. The first-of-its-kind series, hosted and executive produced by Cherokee Nation citizen, filmmaker and Emmy-winning journalist Jennifer Loren, is breaking barriers and helping change how Native Americans are represented by bringing the rich traditions and compelling modern stories of the Cherokee people to viewers across the globe.” said OsiyoTV.