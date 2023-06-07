EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular Mexican restaurant in Edmond announced that it is closing its doors after 27 years.

On Tuesday, Alvarado’s Mexican Restaurant announced that it would be closing on June 17, 2023.

“We are so grateful for having had the opportunity to serve you, our loyal customers, for over 27 years! Because of you, we have been blessed with the success that has allowed us to operate all these years,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

The restaurant originally opened in 1989 in Oklahoma City.

As the restaurant attracted more customers, they decided to move and expand to 2805 S. Broadway in Edmond.

“It has been an honor getting to know all of you and your families. Words can’t express what a pleasure it was watching your families grow up as you dined with us over the years. We thank you for including us in your dining rotation and giving us the privilege of serving you and being a part of our restaurant family! As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end and our time has come here at Alvarado’s in Edmond. One thing I’ve learned in the last 3 years is that life is short and to spend as much time with the ones you love.” The Alvarado Family posted on Facebook