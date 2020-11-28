Popular OKC DJ “DJ Saad” dies of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friends and family are remembering a famous Oklahoma City DJ after COVID-19 took the life of DJ Saad. According to doctors, the 50-year-old was making progress when suddenly his oxygen levels dropped too low.

“For our community, the moment you mentioned OKC DJ Saad comes to people’s minds,” longtime friend Imad Enchassi said. “His name Saad means happy or smiling.”



DJ Saad is a common household name in Oklahoma, along with his million dollar smile to match.

The musician DJ Saad, also known as Saad Qubain, is known to be the life of the party, but COVID-19 took the 50-year-old’s life Thanksgiving morning.

Imad Enchassi, a close friend of 30 years, tells KFOR he was shocked.



“I talked to him 3 days ago,” Enchassi said.

Just last week, Saad posted to social media “I’m stable, but I’m tired. It will take a few days”.

Out of no where, Saad’s oxygen levels dropped and his family and friends were told to expect the worst.



“This is the coronavirus, and it is very unpredictable,” Enchassi said. “But he will live on in our hearts.”

Saad moved from the country of Jordan to Oklahoma 30 years ago. He first landed a job at KJ-103.

He soon built his own empire in the nightlife world across the globe.



“He would never turn down an event,” friend Brad Boyington said.

Brad Boyington tells KFOR he had a front row seat in watching Saad’s success skyrocket.



Saad has DJ’ed for celebrities, kings and queens, weddings, and the KFOR Christmas parties.



“There is not a club he didn’t entertain or touch because he was literally everywhere,” Boyington said.



“He always wanted to be famous,” Enchassi said.



Saad will be buried in Yukon, Oklahoma, and he leaves behind two children.