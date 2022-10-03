OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s Plaza District Festival has quickly become one of the city’s most popular festivals, celebrating the arts and creative minds of the community.

This year’s festival offered a more “creative” line up as well.

Oklahoma City native Leondre Lattimore has displayed his work at the festival for the past two years.

“I think the Plaza District is probably one of the best places for aspiring artists,” said Lattimore. “Regardless if you are beginner, intermediate, or expert level, I think there are a lot of opportunities here.”

The festival has seen 30,000 visitors enjoy its featured artwork and artists.



This year, the district added flare with a mural fest, highlighting more than 45 muralists from across the country, including some international artists.



“You’ve also got over 30 artists from live music stages,” said Rachael Leonhart, executive director of Plaza District Festival. “Some real all stars.”

Leonhart said the inspiration behind the festival is to highlight arts and culture. She already has a vision to keep the popular showcase growing.



“We’ll start strategic planning at the beginning of next year. We’re kind of getting back to life after the pandemic, and there’s a lot of excitement,” said Leonhart.