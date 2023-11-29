OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular traveling sandwich pop-up is returning to Oklahoma City in December.

Sandoitchi, a Dallas-based pop-up known for its gourmet Japanese kobini-style sandos, is returning to the OKC food scene December 3-21 at Bungalow 23 near Shartel Ave. and NW 23rd St.

“Over the past few years through our activations, Oklahoma City has become a second home for us,” said Keith Tran, Operations Manager at Sandoitchi. “With the vibrant and diverse culture here, we are able to test out new culinary ideas before taking them to further cities. We are very excited to return to the dynamic food scene in OKC.”

Sandoitchi will be serving up their sandwiches Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pre-order begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.

Set your alarm to pre-order because they sell out fast!

During their 2021 OKC stop, it only took a couple of minutes. Their famous $75 wagyu & black truffle sandwich was gone in 30 seconds.

“We suggest everyone set their own alarm and that way they have a reminder, when our site goes live,” Tran told KFOR in 2021.