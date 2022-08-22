MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents and fans of a popular restaurant were shocked when it suddenly shuttered its doors.

On Monday, Hollies Flatiron Grill announced that it was permanently closed immediately.

“Effective, August 22, Hollie’s Flatiron Grill has permanently closed. Thank you for your support over the last 10 years!” the restaurant posted online.

The restaurant announced that the location will transition to become a Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill in mid-September.

“We’re looking forward to bringing this country-style restaurant and bar to Toby Keith’s hometown of Moore, Oklahoma,” Hollie’s posted on Facebook.