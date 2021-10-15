Porch pirate pair claim fresh loot after another theft in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officers are looking for a pair of porch pirates who have victimized at least three homes in the last three weeks.

Police posted on social media Thursday that the community should be angry about this. They report that the alleged thieves have stolen more than $10,000 worth of merchandise.

On Sept. 28, OKCPD was alerted to the couple stealing a 65-inch TV from a home on the 600 block of Wicket Place in Yukon, in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Mustang Road. They also packed multiple boxes into the trunk. All of this was captured on a next door neighbor’s security camera. In total, about $2,800 worth of items were stolen from the home.

“This was to the extreme,” said Sgt. Gary Knight of OKCPD about the porch piracy. “This took it to a new level. They took everything they could fit in their car. They stuffed the car until they could no longer put anything in the car and drove away.”

A pair of porch pirates as they steal several packages from an Oklahoma City home.

Wednesday, the same crooks struck again, this time on the 4000 block of Northwest 19th Street in Oklahoma City. Police posted pictures of the porch pirates stealing about $8,000 worth of veterinary hospital supplies off a porch.

Neighbors in the area are saying they’re now on high alert.

“It just feels unsafe and uncomfortable because you order stuff to obviously not go out of your way to go get it in stores,” said Alondra Vargas. “So you want to be able to just receive stuff at home and feel comfortable receiving it at home. So, for someone to just do that is not okay. It’s just selfish.”

A third victim came forward to police Thursday. Knight said the caller believed these same individuals stole their stuff.

The two porch pirates have hit multiple Oklahoma City homes.

Knight is telling everyone in the Oklahoma City metro area to be vigilant

“When you’re leaving an item of value sitting out in the open on your porch, it doesn’t take a thief long to simply walk up and take it,” he said. “It’s a crime of opportunity, and if the right thief comes along, they’re going to seize upon that opportunity and take your things. It’s never a good idea to have it shipped to your house only to sit out on the porch.”

Knight advised that if you’re not going to be home at the time of a delivery, have your stuff sent to an alternative location where it’ll be safe.

Police ask that anyone with information on these porch pirates to give them a call.