Porch pirate steals hundreds of dollars worth of vintage concert posters, child’s school kit from Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An alleged porch pirate was caught on camera taking hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from one metro family.

“It was probably about two minutes, a minute after the mail guy had left our package at the door. The couple had pulled up in our drive and just walked up and grabbed some packages,” Stephanie Lorg said.

In the surveillance video, you see the suspect’s car parked in the driveway. He gets out, walks towards the boxes and takes them, gets back in his car and drives off.

“I thought it was very awkward, crazy and actually seeing the person and how they pulled up in our drive and were very nonchalant about it, like they had done it before and really didn’t care, like anything,” Lorg said. “I guess the most shocked that I am about it is that they’re an older person.”

Inside the packages, there were a couple hundred dollars worth of vintage concert posters from numerous bands, including the Steve Miller Band and Willie Nelson.

There was also a school kit for Lorg’s son’s online class.

Lorg is hoping anyone who recognizes the suspect or car to come forward.

“It looks like it was a Chevy Equinox,” she said. “It looks like in the rear view mirror, they have a handicap hanger.”

Lorg says she has filed a police report.

Please contact Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have information about the suspect or the theft.