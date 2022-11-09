STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A dedication ceremony with OSU dignitaries, along with friends and family of Pickens, will be held at the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater this week to celebrate T. Boone Pickens’ legacy.

Pickens passed away on Sept. 11, 2019. He has been recognized as one of the nation’s leading philanthropists with a total giving impact of more than $1 billion.

During the recent legislative session, the Oklahoma Legislature voted to rename in honor of Pickens the portion of Highway 51 beginning at the intersection of Country Club Road in Stillwater and extending west to the intersection of Karsten Creek Road in Payne County.

Boone Pickens Memorial Highway will be dedicated to the late Oklahoma philanthropist Friday, Nov. 11.

The dedication ceremony will include comments from Rep. John Talley and Sen. Tom Dugger, the original author of the bill, as well as OSU President Kayse Shrum, OSU Director of Athletics Emeritus Mike Holder and Senior Associate Athletic Director Larry Reece.

The event is not open to the public.