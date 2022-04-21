CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a portion of US-271 in Choctaw County will be dedicated to a fallen Trooper Saturday.

Courtesy: Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Trooper J.C. Magar joined the OHP in 1970.

Unfortunately, Magar was shot and killed while on the job just five years later.

On June 29, 1975, the Trooper assisted a Texas motorist and his wife by giving them a ride to Hugo after their vehicle broke down on the highway.

After leaving the pair at a telephone, the Trooper went to the Hugo Police Department.

The motorist was able to follow Magar to the police station, got behind the Trooper, grabbed his service revolver and ordered him to drive to the airport.

As they approached the unit, the man fatally wounded Magar.

Police officers summoned by the dispatcher fired at the assailant, but he turned the weapon on himself and died almost instantly.

Trooper Magar’s son, Cam Magar, later joined the OHP in 1995 and recently retired in 2020.

The dedication will take place Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m. near the entrance driveway of the Hugo Wastewater Treatment Plant ( just south of the US-70 Bypass Interchange on the west side of US-271).

Friends and family of Trooper Magar as well as Representative Eddy Dempsey, R-Valliant, will be in attendance at the ceremony.