OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a lifesaving addition making its way to northwest Oklahoma City.

Sections of a 121-foot pedestrian bridge were delivered to NW Expressway’s median, just east of Wilshire Boulevard, Wednesday morning.

“In the next few weeks, you’ll see all things get well put together out of the median,” said Shannon Cox. “And after that, they’re going to hoist it in place.”

The 121-foot pedestrian bridge will link the Lake Hefner and Lake Overholser Trail.

“The need for this was to help pedestrians, cyclists, and runners get across Northwest Expressway in a safer manner,” said Cox.

Anyone who has tried to cross the six-lane intersection knows it’s hard.

In September of 2020, KFOR covered a deadly situation along the expressway. A man was hit and killed while trying to cross the highway to get to a convenience store in the area.

City leaders hope that the life-saving addition will help keep something like that from happening again.

📧 Have fresh headlines sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Morning Headline Newsletter →

“We heard from the public, and we’re definitely excited to put this in place,” said Cox.

The $5.3 million project is funded by the 2007 Bond Program and the 2017 Better Streets, Safer City Bond Program.

The project is expected to be completed later this year.