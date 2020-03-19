Possible issues with mail delivery due to alleged staffing shortage amid COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) -- Employees of a Del City business claim their mail carrier told them he had no mail for them Wednesday because of low staffing at the distribution center amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The mail carrier came in and he didn’t have any mail for us,” Dax Cavener told News 4.

Cavener, who works at Willards Wholesale Roofing Company in Del City, said their mail carrier blamed a back up at the mail distribution center because many employees are allegedly staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People haven’t been showing up at the distribution plant. He said people are showing up at their station but not the distribution plant,” Cavener said. “He said this could be the new norm.”

That prompted some worry about mail service in the coming days.

“We don’t get our invoices. We don’t get our checks and I figured if that’s happening to us, it’s happening to people who need medicine and other stuff too," he said.

News 4 contacted the U.S. Postal Service Thursday morning. Officials at the regional level told us they were looking into it. We are still waiting to hear back.

“Just gotta deal with it I guess,” Cavener said. “Hopefully everybody gets their prescriptions and stuff they get in the mail because nobody wants to have contact with people in the stores.”