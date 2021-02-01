Possible new development in Yukon causing controversy online

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – To folks in Yukon, the old Flour Mill and Co-Op are seen as local landmarks.

Now, plans for new development have many worried the structures’ days are numbered.

“I have no problem with development, I just don’t think we should be tearing down a landmark to get it,” said the Lester Dake, the manager of Big K Pawn.

“It makes me sad to see any historical sites go down because I feel like that’s such a huge part of who our community is and what this town is about,” said Lara Davis owner of One Faith Boutique.

The new proposal could include a hotel and convention center, parking garages, retail, and even a museum.

Dallas-based developer, David Jones was born and raised in Yukon.

He spoke to KFOR briefly on the phone before boarding a plane Monday.

He says nothing is set in stone, adding he’s excited for the project, and he knows how historic these structures are.

The City of Yukon saying in a statement:

“We have not received any permits for this development. All information at this point must come from the developer.”

Not everyone believes the structures should stay.

One person on Facebook called the silo an “eyesore” going on to say “I’d love to see it gone and something beautiful and modern in its place.”

Local business owners we spoke with hope history will be preserved.

“So many new businesses are going in and it’s great for the community but in the same way I hate the idea of some of the older places to be taken down just to bring in new businesses for sure,” said Davis.

“If it were to be like be torn down and rebuilt it would be really weird… it wouldn’t feel like home anymore,” said Trinity Travis, Assistant Manager of Lokal by Design.

Jones said he could speak in-depth with us about the project at a later date.

The space would be available for construction until October of 2022.

The Yukon Chamber of Commerce says it will meet this week to discuss the project.

Pam Shelton the CEO of the Yukon Chamber of Commerce sent a statement:

“The chamber has always been a proponent of economic development coupled with historical preservation. To that end it is the chamber’s goal to assist the business community and also property owners find workable solutions which bridge the gap between our rich historical past and our future potential. When information is out there that threatens one or the other it becomes very intense and the community responds accordingly. Therefore, the goal is to get everyone to the table and work together toward a solution which will benefit all parties. In this case we have property owners, leaseholders, municipalities and a very interested community. The chamber should not make assumptions about any project or plan until there are details to know.”