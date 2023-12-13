OKLHAOMA CITY (KFOR) — Thousands of state employees could see a pay hike next year. If the bill passes, it would be the first increase since 2019. The proposed bill includes a 9% pay increase for workers.

“Our finances have been growing back little by little. I believe this year we can afford it. We’re looking at an overall cost of about $173 million to do this. We do have money to be able to do this,” said Roger Thompson, the Appropriations Chair for the Oklahoma State Senate (R).

Senator Thompson said the money comes from the general revenue fund in the state.

Talks of a possible raise began over the summer between Senator Thompson and the Oklahoma Public Employees Association (OPEA).

The OPEA says the last time state workers saw a raise was four years ago and it came out to $1,250.

“You look at the data from OMES from late 2022, state employees are underpaid by 30% on average. So 9% is a good start to getting them corrected and back to what their market value is,” said Tony DeSha, Executive Director OPEA.

DeSha said if the bill passes, 32,000 state workers along with temporary employees will be getting more money.

“Work on the ODOT roads, the DEQ water resources board. Employees who work for the Department of Human Services, child welfare people. People work for Adult and Family Services, The Department of Health, it’s wide ranging,” said DeSha.

“We’ve got probably about 75% of our employees below the state average of what we’re paying. We need to start working back and raising those wages up, show our appreciation to the people.,” said Senator Thompson.

Both Senator Thompson and DeSha are hopeful the pay increase will keep Oklahomans in state and continue to work for the state.

“I would say that if you want the state to be a top ten employer, you’ve got to pay your employees well. You want good employees, you got to pay them well,” said DeSha.

If the pay hike bill passes, the 9% pay increase would go into effect in July.