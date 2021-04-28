Possible tornado causes damage to several buildings, homes in Oklahoma town

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews in southern Oklahoma are assessing the damage after a possible tornado touched down near Pauls Valley as severe storms moved through the state.

Officials with Garvin County Emergency Management say seven or eight buildings were damaged by the storm, including two or three homes in the area.

As the storms intensified, Eddie Menefee told KFOR that he started to become concerned when the winds became even stronger.

“The wind was blowing real hard and it got louder and louder, and I told my wife to get on the floor,” said Eddie Menefee, the homeowner. “She went on one side of the bed, and I went on the other side of the bed. About that time, the window broke. The lights went out and I started hollering for her, ‘let’s go check on the boys.’ Got our kids in there.”

Pauls Valley damage

By the time it was over, they came outside to discover the damage to their home and barn.

Menefee told KFOR that another friend lost their home in the storm just up the road from his house.

So far, no injuries have been reported in connection with the storms.

Amazingly, the community is already coming together to help those with cleanup and rebuilding efforts.