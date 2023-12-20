NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The United States Postal Service has suspended mail delivery to a Noman neighborhood due to a loose dog that would attack mail carriers.

The USPS said it will not be delivering mail to homes in the neighborhood that include: Clearview Drive, Bedford Lane, Inwood Drive, Fleetwood Drive, Manor Drive and Parkview Terrance, due to a loose dog consistently threatening the mail carrier.

For several weeks, mailboxes in the neighborhood have collected nothing but dust.

“I was completely surprised that they could just do that without telling anybody,” Katie Morgan, who said she hasn’t received mail in three weeks.

Morgan took things into her own hands and called the post office; that’s when she found out a neighbor’s loose dog was to blame.

“It’s a white, husky mix,” said Morgan. “It’s jumped into my yard. It’s almost attacked my dog and attacked my neighbor’s dog.”

The postal service said they will not deliver to anyone in the area due to the threatening dog.

“I don’t own an animal,” said Jesse Alsup, who said he hasn’t received mail in three weeks. “Everybody in this neighborhood is held hostage.”

Residents said they’ve asked the dog’s owner to keep the animal inside the house; so far, that hasn’t happened.

“If you have to give up your animal so everybody else can resume their mail, please do,” stated Alsup.

“Putting these kids in danger, putting the adults in danger, putting the mail carrier in danger is not something I want to see in my neighborhood,” added Morgan.

Until something changes, families in the neighborhood will have to pick up their mail at the local post office.

“People don’t want to have to go to the post office,” added Alsup. “If I wanted to do that, I’d get a P.O. box.”

When asked about the temporary suspension of delivery, a USPS spokesperson sent News 4 the following statement:

The Postal Service places the safety of its employees as a top priority. Nationally, USPS reported there were 5,304 dog bites/incidents in calendar year 2022. If a letter carrier feels threatened by a vicious dog or if a dog is running loose, the owner may be asked to pick up the mail at the Post Office until the carrier is assured the pet has been restrained. The pet owner’s neighbors may be asked to pick up their mail at the Post Office, as well. We consider this action on a case-by-case basis. If the Postal Service deems it necessary to temporarily suspend delivery, a letter will be sent to impacted customers indicating the status of delivery service; however, in this specific case, it has been unsafe to do so. The reality is any dog can bite and postal management must take immediate action when there is any threat to our employees. United States Postal Service

USPS said they will continue to work with the dog’s owner and animal control towards a speedy resolution. For now, residents can pick up their mail the Sooner Station.