SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The annual Citizen Potawatomi Nation’s Baby Shower this year attracted more than 1,100 guests.

The event also included 15-minute education sessions on CPR, post-partum depression, safe sleep and fire safety all for free! The event showcased more than 120 vendors with volunteers participating in the 6th Annual CPN Community Baby Shower.

Photo courtesy of Citizen Potawatomi Nation, 6th Annual CPN Community Baby Shower

Participants who attended learned about community resources, participated in educational sessions and won door prizes such as cribs, toddler beds and highchairs.

The event, hosted by CPN Workforce Development & Social Services and Child Development, supports pregnant mothers and families with young children.

“Since 2018, we’ve had the privilege of serving more than 3,000 people with the Community Baby Shower,” said Kym Coe, CPN employee and co-organizer of the event. “It’s crucial for new parents to have a reliable support system, so we’re especially grateful to our team and local partners for helping educate and uplift Oklahoma families.”

Photo courtesy of Citizen Potawatomi Nation, 6th Annual CPN Community Baby Shower

Event organizers say while 45% of attendees were from a Native American household, the shower was open to all members of the community.