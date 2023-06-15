LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 23-year-old Poteau man was killed Thursday morning on State Highway 112 after driving southbound in the northbound lane.

According to the incident report, Lucio Gopar was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra southbound in the northbound lane of State Highway 112 approximately one mile north of Poteau just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

A 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 was driving northbound at the same time and the two collided.

The driver of the Ram was medi-flighted to St. Francis hospital, his passenger was treated at the scene.

Gopar was pinned for approximately 15 minutes, freed by Poteau Fire Department and pronounced dead by Le Flore County EMS.

OHP says all involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.