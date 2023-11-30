OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved a list of proposed rules Thursday morning, but there was one rule on the list that would target school districts’ accreditation statuses set to come out next week.

The 2022-2023 state report card was released two weeks ago. It ranked Oklahoma as a “C” average in academic growth and achievement.

“Failure is not an option for Oklahoma schools,” said State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

In an effort to put Oklahoma schools back on top, Supt. Walters has been promoting his “Back to Basics” plan which focuses on math, reading, civics, and science.

“My message to the people of Oklahoma is clear: we are righting this ship, and we will make Oklahoma a leader in education again,” stated Supt. Walters.

Additionally, he is planning to propose a new rule next week that targets school districts who continue to have failing grades.

Supt. Walters added he and his team have been drafting the rule for the last three months.

“In order to ensure our schools are meeting the academic needs of our kids, we will be proposing a rule that would require districts to meet a certain threshold of academic performance. If they don’t meet that threshold, they would get a deficiency and it would start penalizing them through the accreditation process,” said Supt. Walters.

The threshold requires school districts have at least 50% of students passing at a “basic” level in reading and math.

The Board of Education will also expect school districts to show at least a 5% increase in academic growth.

“We want to incentivize districts that have fallen well below that to catch up to that 50% mark,” said Supt. Walters. “If they fall well behind that, getting all the way from 30% or 35% to 50% in a year could be rather difficult. Giving them the targeted goal of 5% growth over an academic year, we believe is very attainable. We’ve got a lot of data around districts that have done this previously and year to year.”

Attorney General Gentner Drummond previously issued a four-page opinion saying rules passed by the Board of Education was beyond their authority.

The State Board of Education must either have direction from the Legislature or the Governor would need to sign an executive order allowing for the rule to be enforced.

“We’re getting feedback, eliciting feedback from the Board. I’ve reached out to members of the Legislature for feedback as well, our education community. I did a call yesterday with Superintendents. I’ve got another call set up this week, so we’re gathering feedback on the precise language of the rule,” said Supt. Walters.

Representative Forrest Bennett, D-OKC, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing his concern over the new rule.

“Telling public schools they must achieve certain outcomes to keep accreditation, while simultaneously doing everything possible to defund these schools’ ability to meet objectives, is something else. Wanting better outcomes is right. Threats & subterfuge is wrong,” wrote Rep. Bennett.

For now, Supt. Walters said his idea is if a school district doesn’t hit the 50% “basic” mark, they would drop a level in accreditation.

“If you achieve 50% the next year, you’re off. No deficiency whatsoever. If you don’t make it all the way back up to 50%, but you grow 5%, then you stay at that level,” he added.

The rule has not been finalized yet, but he expects to have it done by next week and the 60-day clock for public comment will begin.

Meanwhile, the 50% “basic” benchmark in reading was passed unanimously for Tulsa Public Schools Thursday afternoon.

“What we’ve seen is a lack of clarity on the end goal. Processes and procedures are obviously an important part of improvement, but you got to have that end goal in mind,” explained Supt. Walters.

He said the agency has looked at how other states handle accreditation and incentivizing school districts to do better. He claims through that research, he and his team came up with this new rule for TPS and other districts.

The Oklahoma Education Association President, Katherine Bishop said, “We have deep concerns with the proposed accreditation rule changes presented, and prematurely applied to Tulsa Public Schools, by Superintendent Walters. The statue the Superintendent cited has been used in the past to provide additional support to schools in desperate need of it, but it appears that Superintendent Walters want to weaponize it against the hardworking administrators, educators, and students who find themselves in a difficult situation.”

If Tulsa Public Schools is unable to improve student academic success and growth, Supt. Walters said a total loss of accreditation is still on the table, among other consequences.

In terms of having “basic” scores, Board of Education member, Donald Burdick said it means students can not only understand reading and math, but can comprehend the material.

Supt. Walters said what that looks like grade wise varies.

On the topic of Tulsa Public Schools, OSDE legal counsel, Bryan Cleveland stated the agency’s finance team has tried setting up an in-person meeting with the school district’s finance team since October 9.

However, he said there have been multiple excuses as to why the two are unable to meet. No excuses have come from OSDE, according to Cleveland.

The Board voted to set the deadline at December 8 for both teams to meet in person.

The Board also approved new rules for alternative schools, dropping a requirement that students need to attend in person.

“Parents deserve the right to choose the best learning environment for their child, and the revisions to the proposed rules protect their rights,” said Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) Head of School, Jennifer Wilkinson. “Insight School of Oklahoma appreciates all our students, families, staff and other school choice advocates who spoke out against the original proposed rules. We appreciate the Department of Education and State Board of Education for listening to these voices, protecting our school, and ensuring public virtual schools can continue to serve students as alternative education programs. Now we can return our focus to our top priority – providing quality education to our students and families.”