Potential plan for motocross track causes dilemma in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Del City Planning Commission passed a rezoning plan and special use permit measure Thursday night, possibly paving the way for a potential motocross track in the city.

It’s a dilemma in Del City with some neighbors feeling cross about the track that could soon be built nearby. City Hall was packed with some people who live near the proposed area of the build and some people who don’t. A lot of them were not pleased with the project, but some voiced their approval. Current track owner, and the one who is leading the charge to build his track in Del City, said he thinks there is a misunderstanding about things. He said he just wants to bring what he loves back to his hometown, but residents are not having it.

“We don’t want that in our area,” said Connie Huelsman, a woman who lives in the neighborhood near the proposed project site.

“Ninety percent of the time, honestly, I think they won’t know we’re there,” Thomas said.

The discussion for the plan heated up in Thursday night’s meeting.

“This is going to be a great thing,” said Austin Dickson, a motocross racer who spoke in the meeting.

“The frustration was shared amongst 20 out of 22 neighbors that we spoke with,” said Charles Roark, another resident who lives near the proposed project site.

The track would sit on about 38 acres of currently city-owned land. A map that you can see below outlines the area in question. The track’s potential spot is a black dot on the map, not far from Del City Public Works.

Monica Cardin, Del City Director of Community Development, said the city would lease part of it out to Thomas.

“This is one of the more interesting cases that have come up,” Cardin said.

“I know a lot of people don’t seem to understand it and I know it’s not something super common, but that’s what I’m here to explain,” Thomas said.

Thomas said his plan is to build the track closer to 4th Street. He said it would be mostly quiet.

“There’s several tree lines and creek between that and any houses,” he said.

Cardin continued saying after the project spot is surveyed, anyone within 300 feet has to be notified.

“Of the 20 houses I’ve spoken with, only three of those claim to have received notification,” Roark said.

Roark and Huelsman claim to be one of those three who received a letter.

Cardin said the notifications are sent out based on a list that could have included more people. Thomas admits residents will hear them at times. Most residents though are not even close to sold on motocross coming to town.

“We don’t like the fumes and we don’t like the gasoline and we don’t like the noise and the public nuisance,” Huelsman said.

Though the rezoning plan and a special use permit measure did pass Thursday night, this does not mean it is all done. They still have several steps to go through with other public meetings and planning. The city council will host another public meeting on July 6.