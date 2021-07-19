Pothole problems plague Piedmont pavements

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Oklahoma community are upset due to a problem with potholes next to their neighborhood and all the way down the road.

Around Ash and Sara roads, the residents have said the potholes have become too much and are begging for something to get done.

At the area, vehicles can be seen weaving their way through them and even driving in ditches to get around them.

A City of Piedmont road grader came to the area to fix them Monday afternoon. However, there’s still a long stretch of road in that area where it’s rough.

“It’s annoying, it’s frustrating,” said Carole Turner, a resident near the potholes.

“The city of Piedmont’s kind of just thrown their hands up of fixing the roads,” said Jay Bunce, another neighbor near the potholes.

Bunce and Turner have both lived in that area for over a decade. They both said the holes in the ground haven’t changed.

“Nowadays the paved roads are more rough than the red dirt roads I remember as a kid,” Bunce said.

The City of Piedmont told KFOR over the phone Monday afternoon they had no comment because the city manager was not available.

Meanwhile, vehicles were trying to find a way around them, just like Carole Turner who said she’s been doing that same thing for 17 years.

“Every day it’s a constant renavigating of the road to avoid the potholes,” Turner said.

One of them was almost 6 feet long and about 4 inches deep.

Not long after KFOR arrived in the area, a City of Piedmont road grader started tearing up the road and working to fix it.

However, the concern still mounts for other areas past that. Residents like Bunce said it never seems to end.

“It’s just moon craters, swimming pools, whatever you want to call them, people’s vehicles are being torn up,” he said.

On local Facebook pages, some people have complained about damages to their vehicles. Bunce also expressed concerns for safety.

“Like if an ambulance, fire trucks need to get down these roads, they’re going to get damaged,” he said.

Both Bunce and Turner said, along with their other neighbors, they hope for a solution soon.

“There are many other roads in Piedmont that are also terrible,” Turner said.

“You would think that managing the roads would be a top priority if you want to grow your town, your community,” Bunce said.

Turner said she and other neighbors have emailed complaints to the city. However, she said the potholes continue to be a problem.