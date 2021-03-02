Potholes a major problem after winter storm, one woman totals car after hitting one as city works to repair them

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City said they have had about 1,000 reports of potholes within city limits since early-February.

The pothole that caused Carol Hudson’s vehicle to flip over.

Raymond Melton, Street Superintendent for Oklahoma City Public Works, said they have 14 groups working in the city throughout each work week trying to repair them.

For one woman, a massive pothole near Southeast 59th Street and Harrah Road, sent her car into a ditch, flipping it.

Carol Hudson’s vehicle after it hit a pothole and flipped over.

“Very, very scary,” Carol Hudson said. “It’s crazy. I mean, I’ve hit potholes before and nothing like that’s ever happened.”

Hudson was out on the road with her friend Shannon Stephenson along for the ride.

“There’s a big chunk on the top of it and that’s what caused us to start swerving,” Hudson said.

The tire marks are still visible next to the road. Stephenson said the car rolled once before stopping on its side in a ditch.

“Nobody got hurt,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson said she’s frustrated that the pothole has even gotten to this point.

“It’s just steadily gotten worse,” she said. “Their efforts to fix are just futile.”

Carol Hudson’s vehicle after hitting a pothole.

“This last storm was pretty rough on our roads,” Melton said.

According to Melton, the brutal arctic blast brought new problems to the surface. In some cases, he said it has made existing ones worse.

“It creates an expansion that causes the pothole there and we drive over it and make it bigger,” he said.

Melton said it takes about 3 days to fix each pothole, costing taxpayers $18 a piece. However, at this point, Melton said it will end up taking longer than three days to fix them.

“We’re getting to them as quick as we can,” Melton said.

Hudson, however, is just hoping they can fix them soon.

“Financially, it really hurt us,” Hudson said.

According to Melton, there is no timetable on when all the potholes will be fixed. The city is asking anyone who comes across a bad pothole to report them to the city at www.okc.gov/residents/action-center.