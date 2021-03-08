Potholes still plaguing Oklahoma City after massive arctic blast

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say 1,295 reports have come in since early February as potholes continue to plague the streets of Oklahoma City.

“I hope people can be somewhat a little patient with us,” said Ward 4 Oklahoma City councilman Todd Stone. “Again, we can’t use that as an excuse, we’ve got to get out there and get them fixed.”

Potholes at Britton Road and Waverly Avenue, SE 59th Street and Harrah Road are among the one’s residents continue to rant about.

“We need to continue to do more,” Stone said.

Carol Hudson said she wishes more would have been done sooner. She flipped and totaled her vehicle after hitting the pothole that’s off of Harrah Road just south of SE 59th Street and Newalla.

“It’s crazy,” Hudson said. “I mean I’ve hit potholes before and nothing like that’s ever happened.”

Hudson’s friend Shannon Stephenson, who was with Hudson during the wreck, said the pothole at this location has been a problem for quite a while.

“Their efforts to fix it are just futile,” Stephenson said.

Stone said he filed his own report on that particular pothole last month.

“I myself want to know where my ticket from the 25th went,” Stone said.

Oklahoma City Public Works said they are trying to keep up. They send 14 crews, working five days per week to fix them. Each pothole usually takes about three days in all to fix. However, city street superintendent Raymond Melton said it will take longer than that.

“We’re getting to them as quick as we can,” Melton said.

Another problem spot is along Britton Road and Waverly Avenue.

“I’ve seen a lot of cars about to destroy their car,” said Tracy Briggs, who owns a business nearby the pothole there.

According to Briggs, the pothole has been there since February’s winter storm. If the pothole wasn’t bad enough, traffic has been narrowed to one lane as crews prepare to fix it.

“It’s blocking my business and it’s running my customers off,” Briggs said.

As Stone said he hopes they can tackle the problem that has long plagued Oklahoma City streets.

“When you look at our city survey it’s the number one cause of dissatisfaction with city services,” Stone said.

According to Stone, he has some city employees looking into what happened with his report, as well as going out to see how they can fix the pothole. He also mentioned some plans coming this summer for the streets of ward 4, however, he said those are TBA at this time.

Meanwhile, the city is asking everyone to report potholes as they see them to the city website.