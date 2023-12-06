A Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Commander was suspended with pay after a new police report outlines how he allegedly beat a sex shop worker until he was battered and bloodied Monday night.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Commander was suspended with pay after a new police report outlines how he allegedly beat a sex shop worker until he was battered and bloody Monday night.

Pottawatomie County Commander David DeWitt was arrested early Tuesday morning near I-35 and Main Street in Norman.

The report details a timeline that includes DeWitt allegedly yelling profanities and punching the clerk, before eventually being hit in the back with a sex toy.

The timeline began with DeWitt and an unnamed woman arriving at Christy’s Toy Box just before they closed Monday night around midnight. The two argued about certain sex toys and at one point DeWitt told the woman with him that she didn’t need the merchandise.

The victim, who was the worker behind the counter that night, told police he witnessed DeWitt acting like he was going to backhand the woman several times. Eventually, the worker told DWitt to calm down and that he could leave the store.

“F*** you, I’m a cop,” the report shows that’s how DeWitt responded to the worker.

The two were seen bringing their merchandise to the counter. The worker asked DeWitt if he would like to buy batteries for the purchase, explaining how it’s company policy to ask.

“What the f*** you say to me fat boy,” responded DeWitt.

The worker replied, “Dude, get the f*** out of my face.”

That is when the report states DeWitt came behind the counter and punched the victim several times in the face and once in his ribs. He then left from behind the counter and slung several containers of mints and candies.

The victim was said to have tossed a boxed sex toy at DeWitt while he and the woman were leaving the store. DeWitt responded by stating:

“Call the f***ing cops. I’m an officer of the law. You don’t f***ing assault me. I can have you arrested, jailed to where you never get out.” David Dewitt, account from police report

The victim told police that DeWitt drove off in a black convertible Bentley with a license plate that read INVICTA, which means undefeatable or unconquerable in Latin.

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff Commander arrested – license plate read INVICTA. {KFOR}

Later, Norman Police would pull over DeWitt shortly after off South I-35 and Main Street for speeding. He would be arrested for Simple Assault, which is a misdemeanor and spend less than 24 hours in jail.

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff Commander arrested after alleged assault. {Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office}

“I have called him and I have talked to him briefly. I said, ‘hey, why don’t you take a few days,'” said Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth.

Sheriff Booth said they have someone doing an internal investigation and while that is going on DeWitt has been suspended with pay.

KFOR found that DeWitt has worked at the sheriff’s office for around six years but he is also CEO of a private security firm located in downtown Oklahoma City called Elite Protection Services.

“You can leave,” was what KFOR was told when asking Elite Protection Services for any information surrounding DeWitt.

On Tuesday, KFOR’s Hutner Elyse reached out to DeWitt at a personal address and was told no comment.

“Right now he is suspended and until we get the internal investigation completed, we’ll sit with everyone and evaluate what needs to happen at this time. His status for his employment and his status at the sheriff’s office is unchanged,” said Sheriff Booth.

Booth said that DeWitt has not had a problematic past with them that would lead to this incident.

An operator at Christie’s Toy Box corporate told KFOR they were not commenting and then hung up.

DeWitt bailed out of jail shortly after he was arrested.