GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating if a dead body found in the back of an abandoned minivan in Grady County has ties to a missing Shawnee man.

A person’s body was found deep in a wooded area in Grady County Wednesday morning.

“It had been there for a couple of weeks. It was very swollen, very unrecognizable,” said Gary Boggess, the Grady County Undersheriff. “Any kind of identification would have been hard to do.”

However, the body the car was found in matched the description and tag number for 43-year-old Lloyd McLaughlin’s.

“I sent one of our investigators down there,” said Travis Dinwiddie, the Pottawatomie County Undersheriff. “He confirmed that it was Mr. McLaughlin’s vehicle.”

A Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office report confirms McLaughlin and his car have been missing since at least Sept. 2. That day, an officer went to McLaughlin’s Shawnee home to serve a protective order.

Instead, the officer found the home’s door open and a horrifying scene inside.

“The house did appear to be a crime scene. There was blood inside the house, but there were no persons, or anything found at the residence at that time,” said Undersheriff DinWiddie.

Court records detail that inside the home, the following was found:

“Copious amounts of blood in the living room and east bedroom”

“Blood spatter and blood smears were observed along the door frame of the east bedroom and throughout the house”

“Bloody footprints led from the living room to the bathroom where blood was observed on and around the toilet”

“The bathtub was running at full stream”

“Several kitchen and carving knives on a counter which were saturated with dried blood” in the bedroom

“Several pistol magazines and ammunition were observed next to the knives, but no firearm was observed”

“Until yesterday morning, we had had no leads at all on his whereabouts,” said Undersheriff DinWiddie. “[There are] no suspects at this time or no suspects of any foul play of any kind at this time.”

Again, it has not been confirmed that the body found on Wednesday is in fact McLaughlin’s.

“Hopefully, like I say, we’ll get a positive I.D. soon. If it is him, you know, at least that will bring some closure to the family,” said Undersheriff DinWiddie.