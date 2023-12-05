POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — A Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Commander was arrested after allegedly assaulting a store clerk and driving away late Monday night.

News 4 obtained a law enforcement call log explaining more on what happened.

Records show 51-year-old David Dewitt was booked into the Cleveland County jail at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“I got a call from OCPD that they had placed Commander Dewitt under arrest, there had been an altercation at a business in Oklahoma City,” said Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth.

A law enforcement call log reports that officers arrived at Christie’s Toy Box on SE 89th Street. The log says they found a store clerk “battered and bloody.”

It also reports the clerk told officers a man drove south on I-35 in a black Bentley and was stopped by Norman police.

News 4 went to Christie’s Toy Box to see if anyone would talk, but were handed a customer service phone number and no call would go through.

News 4 also drove to Commander Dewitt’s home. He said he would not give a comment.

As of now, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office only told News 4 they’re conducting an internal investigation.

“We do the same thing that we would do for any citizen out there…we want to find out what the facts are, not speculation,” said Sheriff Booth.

News 4 reached out to Oklahoma City Police for the full report of what happened, but were told that it would not be ready by Tuesday afternoon.