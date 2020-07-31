Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing man with autism

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for missing 51-year-old man who has autism and is deaf.
Officials are looking for James Murphy who is described as a white male. A further description of Murphy’s appearance is unknown.
His last known location is on Lake Road in Shawnee on July 29 around 3 a.m.
The sheriff’s office says Murphy has autism and is deaf. Authorities add that he has the mental capacity compared to that of a 13-year-old.
If you know his whereabouts or have any information, call officials immediately.
