UPDATE: 8/11/23 @ 9:00 p.m. — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office updated their Facebook post reporting the manhunt for Corey Nida, saying they were last searching Arena Road near the I-40 overpass. The suspect is still outstanding.

Screenshot of updated post from Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

ORIGINAL STORY

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Corey Nida, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Photo of Corey Nida from Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Nida is reportedly armed with a pistol and wearing a black hat and black shirt. He is wanted on warrants out of Cleveland County and new charges out of Pottawatomie for shooting at a homeowner.

If you see Nida, use caution and call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.