Pottawatomie County couple accused of exploiting, abusing elderly man

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Pottawatomie County couple is accused of abusing, neglecting and stealing from a 77-year-old man.

Forty-seven-year-old Patricia Annanders and her husband, 52-year-old Carl Annanders, were arrested on four charges.

Investigators say the elderly man escaped after being held against his will in their home for upwards of four months.

“He stood in the middle of the highway until someone could help him. He was very dirty. He was hungry. He hadn’t eaten,” said sheriff’s deputy Dakota Etier.

He was allegedly taken from his home in Ada by the couple after suffering from a heart attack. Investigators say they promised to take care of him, but instead took full advantage.

“Took his wallet and went and filed for a power of attorney. She seen an opportunity and she took it,” said Etier.

According to court documents, the two stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in property from the man.

Investigators say they stole antique cars, coin collections, a trailer, animals and even the deed to his home, which is now in foreclosure because the couple allegedly didn’t pay the bills.

They’re also being charged with neglect and abuse.

“The bedroom that he was staying in was very dirty. It was not cleaned. It had feces in it. He was really in fear of something happening to him if he were to say someone’s hurting me,” said Etier.

Investigators say Patricia is still in the Pottawatomie County Detention Center, but Carl has bonded out.

They say the two are far from the last to face punishment for this crime.

“There will be more charges filed against people. A lot. It will be surprising how many come out. Everyone will know you don’t come here to commit those crimes,” Etier said.

The elderly victim is recovering in a rehabilitation facility. Investigators say his safety is still a concern, so they are still protecting him.

