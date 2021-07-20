Pottawatomie County deputies make arrest in brutal murder from last year

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office officials say they have solved the brutal murder of a man who was killed in his home last August.

Thirty-four-year-old Matthew Causey has been charged with the slaying of his neighbor, 35-year-old Wes Langley.

Photo goes with story
Matthew Causey

Langley was found dead inside the garage of his home near Brangus Road and Limestone Drive. Someone used Langley’s kettlebell, an exercise weight, to kill him.

His head was “severely bruised” and there was “bleeding to his brain,” deputies told KFOR last year.

Langley’s body had been lying in the garage for hours. The medical examiner said it was one of the worst cases they had ever seen.

Deputies searched Causey’s home following Langley’s death. Authorities had learned that the two men previously had arguments.

Causey is now accused of beating Langley to death with the kettlebell.

Langley was allegedly having an affair with Causey’s wife, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report