Pottawatomie County deputies make arrest in brutal murder from last year

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office officials say they have solved the brutal murder of a man who was killed in his home last August.

Thirty-four-year-old Matthew Causey has been charged with the slaying of his neighbor, 35-year-old Wes Langley.

Matthew Causey

Langley was found dead inside the garage of his home near Brangus Road and Limestone Drive. Someone used Langley’s kettlebell, an exercise weight, to kill him.

His head was “severely bruised” and there was “bleeding to his brain,” deputies told KFOR last year.

Langley’s body had been lying in the garage for hours. The medical examiner said it was one of the worst cases they had ever seen.

Deputies searched Causey’s home following Langley’s death. Authorities had learned that the two men previously had arguments.

Causey is now accused of beating Langley to death with the kettlebell.

Langley was allegedly having an affair with Causey’s wife, Sheriff’s Office officials said.