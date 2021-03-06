Pottawatomie County deputies net two suspects after manhunt

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two suspects at the end of a manhunt that was launched after an ATV was stolen.

David Curnett of Shawnee and Christopher Cortez of Oklahoma City were both arrested on various theft-related complaints.

Deputy David Bussey was dispatched to a residence on NS 3540 Road shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, regarding an alleged larceny in progress call, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

“The victim told our dispatch her ATV was just stolen,” the news release states.

Bussey gathered information and began searching for the ATV.

David Curnett

Christopher Cortez

The Sheriff’s Office then received a report from another community member who reported chasing two suspects who ran into the woods.

Pottawatomie deputies arrived, set up a perimeter and scoured the area for the suspects.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Absentee Shawnee Tribal Police, Seminole Nation Lighthorse Officers and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol provided mutual aid for the manhunt.

Bussey and a state trooper found a man running in the river. He was identified as Curnett. He disobeyed commands to surrender and ran back into the woods, according to the news release.

“After a a lengthily man hunt the suspects were not located and the ATV that was taken was returned to its owner,” the news release states.

A community member called the Sheriff’s Office several hours later about a suspicious man. That led to the arrest of Cortez, who admitted his involvement in the theft of the ATV and was transported to the Pottawatomie County Safety Center.

Curnett was captured that night after stealing another ATV from a residence on Moccasin Trail Road, according to the news release.

“Deputies were able to locate a victim and return that ATV to them as well,” the news release states.

Cortez was arrested on suspicion of grand larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, conspiracy to commit a felony and obstructing an officer. He is being held on a $10,000.00 bond.

Curnett was arrested on suspicion of two counts of grand larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, obstructing an officer and a felony warrant out of Pottawatomie County for grand larceny. He is being held on a $15,000 bond for the charges stemming from incident and a $55,000 bond on his warrant.