UPDATE: Pottawatomie County shooting suspect located

Michael Muise

UPDATE: Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office officials said Muise has been located and taken into custody.

Original Story

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a shooting suspect.

Michael Muise

Deputies are investigating a Saturday shooting on Pot of Gold Avenue in Pink, Okla.

They are searching for Michael Muise, who is the suspect.

Muise was last seen driving a white 2005 Ford F-150 SXT pickup south on 180th from Highway 9 in Cleveland County. The pickup has a toolbox in the back and an Oklahoma license plate, tag number DKW-755.

He is believed to be armed.

Immediately call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch center at (405) 273-1727 if you see Muise or know of his whereabouts.

Information was not provided on the condition of the victim or victims.

Officials provided the below image, saying the pickup in the photo is the same as Muise’s pickup.

What Muise’s pickup looks like.

