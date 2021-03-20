Pottawatomie County deputies take down alleged chop shop operation, arrest suspected operator

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office shut down an alleged chop shop operation and arrested the man suspected of running it for nearly a decade.

Pottawatomie deputies arrested 63-year-old Joel Carter of Wanette. He is accused of operating a chop shop, four counts of possessing a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release issued on Saturday, March 20.

The Sheriff’s Office has had Carter on their radar for “some time,” with his name being developed in relation to other theft investigations in the county, according to the news release.

“He would receive stolen property and stolen vehicles from various sources,” said Marcus May, a Pottawatomie County investigator. “Once they came to his property, he was involved in stripping the vehicles down by parts, taking all of the parts off for illegal sale.”

Officials recently executed a search warrant and identified four vehicles as stolen, tracing the vehicles back to Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, Cleveland and Comanche counties.

“Of the four stolen vehicles that we recovered that day, only one was intact and drivable,” said May. “The other three were stripped down, all the way down to the axel and to the frame of the vehicle.”

Joel Carter. Image from Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office website.

The intact vehicle was returned to its owner.

Investigators suspect the alleged chop shop has been operating for a long time. A vehicle stolen in 2014 was found on the property, according to the news release.

Community members are urged to always lock their vehicle and make sure to not leave their keys inside, because criminals primarily steal vehicles in “crimes of opportunity,” the news release states.

“Hopefully this is a deterrent for him or other people like him who operate these types of illegal businesses and chop shops and a deterrent for others who are actually doing the vehicles larcenies and burglaries and concealing them at these types of places,” May said.

Sheriff’s Office officials also urge community members to save their vehicle’s VIN number.

“It’s that information they use to get stolen vehicles back to its rightful owner,” the news release states.

Carter was released from the Pottawatomie County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.