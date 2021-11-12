Pottawatomie County Deputy back home after being shot 7 times

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — Pottawatomie County Deputy Garey Knoles is back at home after being shot seven times in October near the town of Bethel Acres.

Deputy Knoles is still in a wheelchair as he arrived home.

He was surrounded by fellow officers and community members who gave him a round of applause as he went into his home.

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation official said the deputy was shot by 27-year-old Braedon Chesser, who was found dead in a section of woods located about 100 yards behind his Bethel Acres home.

Chesser’s estranged wife, 25-year-old Sarah Chesser, was found dead inside the home.

Information has not been provided on the cause of either Braedon Chesser’s or Sarah Chesser’s death.