Pottawatomie County Deputy back home after being shot 7 times

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — Pottawatomie County Deputy Garey Knoles is back at home after being shot seven times in October near the town of Bethel Acres.

Deputy Knoles is still in a wheelchair as he arrived home.

He was surrounded by fellow officers and community members who gave him a round of applause as he went into his home.

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation official said the deputy was shot by 27-year-old Braedon Chesser, who was found dead in a section of woods located about 100 yards behind his Bethel Acres home.

Chesser’s estranged wife, 25-year-old Sarah Chesser, was found dead inside the home.

Information has not been provided on the cause of either Braedon Chesser’s or Sarah Chesser’s death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Follow @KFOR on Twitter