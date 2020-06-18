Pottawatomie County deputy credited with saving motorist’s life

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Pottawatomie County deputy saved the life of a motorist who had a heart attack while driving.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Brian Orr sent a letter to Pottawatomie Undersheriff Travis Palmer in recognition of Deputy Amber Wells’ heroic actions on Tuesday, June 16.

A vehicle was traveling south on State Highway 102 Tuesday when it went off the right side of the road.

The driver of the vehicle had suffered a massive heart attack.

“Upon Deputy Wells arrival (sic) at the scene, she was able to determine the severe distress of the driver,” Orr said in the letter.

Wells got the driver out of the vehicle and immediately began performing CPR.

“Deputy Wells worked the driver (sic) for approximately 30 minutes prior to the ambulance showing up,” Orr said.

Orr, who investigated the accident, traveled to the emergency room that the driver was taken to and learned that the driver was alive.

Orr says that the nurse on duty credited Deputy Wells’ actions for saving the driver’s life.

Orr told Palmer that he has not received any further update on the driver’s health.

“It is my opinion no matter the outcome of the driver, Deputy Wells did save the life of the driver,” Orr said.