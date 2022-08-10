SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – FEMA officials say the final day for Oklahoma residents to visit the joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center in Pottawatomie County is Thursday, Aug. 11.

On June 29, the White House announced that it approved federal disaster assistance related to the May 2 through May 8 tornadoes and flooding.

In all, officials say 594 homes were damaged during the storms, including 259 with major damage and 20 destroyed.

At least 26 people were injured as a result of the storms and flooding.

Survivors from Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa counties can meet face to face with FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration specialists to get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and have their questions about federal disaster assistance answered at several centers around the state.

However, FEMA officials say the Pottawatomie County center at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee will permanently close at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

You can still visit other Disaster Recovery Centers for assistance.