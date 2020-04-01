Pottawatomie County opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Health Department and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation are hosting a drive-thru testing clinic later this week.

The organizations are hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic on Thursday, April 2 and Friday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last.

Health officials say those who are 18-years-old or older, are experiencing a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, and have a cough or shortness of breath should get tested at the drive-thru clinic.

Testing is free and does not require insurance.

“This clinic is valuable to the public and will assist us in better understanding the scope of COVID-19 within this community,” said Jackie Kanak, administrative director for the Pottawatomie County Health Department.

The test site will be at the Citizen Potawatomi Community Development Corporation, located at 1545 S. Gordon Cooper Dr. in Shawnee.