SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pottawatomie County are mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Wednesday, officials with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Lt. Bob Stewart.

Stewart, 50, passed away on Saturday, April 22.

The sheriff’s office says Stewart was a loving father, brother, son, and loyal friend. He graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1990 and spent the rest of his life in Pottawatomie County.

He worked as a machinist, a reserve deputy with the sheriff’s office, and a K9 officer for the Shawnee Police Department. He returned to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and worked his way to the rank of lieutenant.

His service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Evangelist Center Church in Shawnee. Friends, family, and the public are invited to attend Stewart’s service.