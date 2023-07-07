POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 30-year-old man last seen June 30.

Andrew Griffin was last seen in Shawnee on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Officials say he left a family member’s residence, headed to a job in Texas driving a white 2023 Dodge Ram company vehicle with a black toolbox in the bed and Texas Plate SSK5533.

Griffin is described as a 5’11” white man with brown hair, blue eyes and weighing about 200 lbs.

If you see Griffin or know of his whereabouts, contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 405-273-1727.