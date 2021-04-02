Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing autistic 5-year-old girl

Stormy Annanders

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing five-year-old girl who is autistic.

Stormy Annanders went missing from the 37700 block of Cherry Hill Road in Southern Pottawatomie County sometime after 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 2.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jean-type pants and flip flops that have a Velcro strap across the top.

Stormy is on the autism spectrum and became verbal last year, but her speech is hard to understand.

Deputies are attempting to locate her.

If you see her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please immediately call 9-1-1 or (405) 273-1727.