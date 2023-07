PINK, Okla. (KFOR) – The Absentee Shawnee Tribal Police Department says a 19-year-old female is headed to the hospital for stitches after her family’s pig became agitated and attacked her.

Authorities say a neighbor’s dog was irritating the pig when the teen went outside and the pig ended up tusking her twice.

The woman was sent to the hospital for stitches.

No other information is available.