Pottawatomie County Undersheriff looking for witnesses to shooting that led to death of mother of 3

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A mother of three children was shot and killed in Pottawatomie County, Tuesday night, and the county’s undersheriff is asking for witnesses to come forward.

The shooting occurred five miles east and three miles north of Asher.

The woman who was shot died at a hospital. Her ex-husband suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, but survived.

Undersheriff J.T. Palmer asks that anyone who may have been driving near Sacred Heart Road and Turkey Hill, between 7-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, come forward and speak with him and his deputies about what they may have seen.

Officials want to know if anyone saw two white vehicles – one facing east, the other west – so they can determine how many people were inside the vehicles.

If you are a witness to the scene described above, please call Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 275-2526.