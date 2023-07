OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was in the area of NE 122nd and I-35 Monday when pilot Mason Dunn spotted a grass fire caused by a broken power line.

The chopper was covering a wreck and a fire at a nearby gas station when the crew noticed a power line had snapped causing a small fire.

The chopper made contact with the fire department, already in the area working a fire at a convenience store, so they could go check out the fire and put out any hot spots.