Power of Prayer: 2-year-old Oklahoma girl’s medical miracle

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family is pointing to the power of prayer in saving the life of their two-year-old girl, who hit her head at a swimming pool.

They’re calling her recovery “a miracle.”

Evelynn Jo Sharp’s medical episode in Hughes County on June 12 was nothing short of terrifying, but the family is now counting their blessings, saying all the glory goes to God.

Nothing could have prepared their family for this day. Their little darling was enjoying the water at the Holdenville Swimming Pool. During the fun, she climbed the stairs at the pool’s slide and slipped.

“She landed flat on her back and you could hear her head hit,” explained grandmother Leslie Smith, who brought Evelynn and her siblings to the pool.

Evelyn cried from the pain, but eventually calmed down, snacked on some nachos and was back in the water with a smile. But a short while later, the child was vomiting, went unconscious and began having a seizure.

“Her eyes were fixed,” Smith explained. “She wasn’t blinking anymore. She was unresponsive. She wasn’t talking to me.”

Evelynn at OU Health.

The grandmother and a nurse practitioner at the pool aided the child as emergency responders rushed to the scene. They determined Evelynn would need to be flown by helicopter to OU Health – University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

“Nothing can compare to how your heart just drops,” said Smith. “I didn’t want to lose her and I didn’t want to have to call her parents and tell my daughter that her daughter may be gone.”

Evelynn was intubated and endured many tests from a slew of doctors at OU Health. They feared her brain was bleeding and that she could be facing traumatic brain damage or even death. To their shock, tests didn’t show any of those horrors. Yes, Evelynn had a hematoma and a small skull fracture, but she was going to be okay.

She and her family were released from the hospital the next day.

Throughout the entire episode, the family’s loved ones, as well as churches and businesses throughout the area prayed for Evelynn’s recovery.

“Everybody’s life is affected by somebody else’s life and there were hundreds of people praying for her,” the mother shared.

Evelynn, happy and healthy.

Their family believes the prayers were answered.

“I’ve struggled with my faith,” expressed Evelynn’s mother Melissa Sharp. “I’ve struggled with believing God was real and this was the proof. My daughter should be a vegetable. There’s no way she should be 100 percent, walking around at a park. She should still be at a hospital. She should still be unconscious. She should still be sedated. But within 22 hours she was released and she’s 100 percent.”

Smith shared the sentiments.

“It’s a miracle,” she said. “There’s no reason for that baby to be here without it being a miracle. But God, he had her. The whole entire time he had her.”

They’re asking for more prayers as Evelynn visits a neurologist in two weeks for a checkup. They’re told medical professionals believe the little girl will be just fine.