Power restored after outage affects over 7k northwest Oklahoma City, Warr Acres residents

Update 9/13 9:50 p.m. – Power has been restored, according to OG&E’s system watch.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A power outage in northwest Oklahoma City and Warr Acres is affecting over 7,000 OG&E customers Monday evening.
|Location
|Customers
|Oklahoma City, OK
|5722
|Warr Acres, OK
|1709
The time of restoration ranges from around 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Officials say the outage was caused by a downed line.
Please stay away from downed power lines and anything they are touching.
For additional restoration updates, please visit System Watch.