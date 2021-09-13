Power restored after outage affects over 7k northwest Oklahoma City, Warr Acres residents

Update 9/13 9:50 p.m. – Power has been restored, according to OG&E’s system watch.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A power outage in northwest Oklahoma City and Warr Acres is affecting over 7,000 OG&E customers Monday evening.

LocationCustomers
Oklahoma City, OK5722
Warr Acres, OK1709
Data provided by OG&E

The time of restoration ranges from around 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Officials say the outage was caused by a downed line.

Please stay away from downed power lines and anything they are touching.

For additional restoration updates, please visit System Watch.

