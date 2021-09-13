Power restored after outage affects over 7k northwest Oklahoma City, Warr Acres residents

(NerdWallet) - In an era where mask requirements flip back and forth, rules are relaxed and then restricted, and COVID-19 cases increase after they just decreased, you’re probably not keen on booking travel too far in advance. And there’s one more reason why you might not want to book in advance anyway: It’s often cheaper to book a hotel last-minute.

NerdWallet looked at more than 2,500 hotel room rates in 2019, 2020 and the first half of 2021. Hotels were spread across the world, ranging across class and brand, and room rates were compared for nights 15 days out versus four months out.