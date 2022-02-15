OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency response teams were scrambling to get the city’s 911 communication center back up early Tuesday morning after a power outage brought the system down.

The brief power outage occurred around 5 a.m., and the interruption in communication with the 9-1-1 call center meant residents were unable to contact OCPD, OCFD or EMSA for help for about 45 minutes.

Oklahoma City Police Department’s 911 call center.

“There were some city buildings in the downtown area that had power outages throughout the morning, resulting in the interruption of receiving emergency calls at the 911 Communications Center,” said Captain Valerie Littlejohn of the Oklahoma City Police Department. “I don’t remember another time when [the system] was affected like this.”

Littlejohn could not confirm how many calls were made to 911 while the system was down but noted that call volume during that time of morning is usually not very high. She said crews worked quickly to get the system back up and running quickly, and, as of Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed that calls to the 911 communication center were being received as normal.

Oklahoma City Police

In an email to KFOR, OG&E confirmed a power outage in downtown Oklahoma City early Tuesday but said it was not directly connected to the issue with the 911 center.

Investigators said they are still working to determine the cause of the outage but urged residents to use the police department’s non-emergency number in the future: (405) 231-2121.