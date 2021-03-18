Power outage planned at Oklahoma County Jail for power grid repairs

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma County Detention Center say the jail will experience a planned power outage so crews can make necessary repairs to the power grid.

Officials say the power will be off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day on Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21.

The facility says it is working with external law enforcement officers to lessen the impact on receiving and releasing detainees during that timeframe.

“Even though this is not ideal, this maintenance project will create long-term improvements to the physical plant that will make a significant difference for our detainees and staff. By fixing and advancing the current electrical grid, we will create a more consistent source of electricity in place for everyone who lives and works in the detention center. Our goal is to make this a managed disruption that does not compromise the welfare and safety of the community or those who work and reside in the facility. As always, I appreciate our hard-working staff for their assistance, and to our external partners for their understanding and flexibility in thinking through creative solutions to these necessary challenges. In the long run, this will be a great improvement,” CEO Greg Williams said.