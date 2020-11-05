Power outages still an issue throughout Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Power outages are still an issue all throughout the Oklahoma City metro Wednesday, a week after an ice storm swept through the city.

OG&E said they have about 4,000 workers on the ground right now trying to restore power. Some residents are on day 10 without power. The cleanup has also continued from the ice storm that brought tree limbs to the ground.

Family friends of Cord Whitt, an Oklahoma City man disabled with one leg, helped him clean his yard of tree limbs Wednesday. Some of the limbs fell on and destroyed his canopy in his backyard.

“We’re just trying to help him get squared away,” said Brenda Lehenbower, Whitt’s family friend.

Whitt is also without power. He said it hasn’t been easy.

“Oh well, yeah you’ve got to be careful in the dark,” Whitt said. “Just slow and easy and not too fast.”

His power just went out Tuesday. He said he wasn’t prepared because he didn’t expect it to go out on a sunny day a week after an ice storm. At the same time, he said it’s hard to get around.

“I can’t really get out and drive my car because it’s a standard and I can’t shift,” Whitt said.

OG&E said they have restored power to about 360,000 customers. However, 91,000 remain in the dark; several of those are in The Village, Oklahoma City with Whitt. Others around the metro, like a man named Terry, have been experiencing the same issue for 10 days now.

“It’s just a horrible situation for everybody here in Oklahoma City who doesn’t have power,” Terry said.

Terry is an Oklahoma native. He moved to Florida in the 1990s. He said he experienced weather that was much worse and his power wasn’t out for this long.

“I was in a hurricane in 1992 in Miami with water above our heads down there, six days,” he said.

Being forced to throw away groceries and charge their phones in their vehicles, people like Terry and Whitt said they are just hoping it all comes back on soon.

“They just got to give us some kind of time frame,” Terry said.

