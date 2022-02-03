OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nearly all OG&E customers now have their power back on.

An OG&E spokesperson announced Thursday afternoon that just 150 customers are still without power.

“Crews continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to customers who remain impacted by Winter Storm Landon that began Wednesday and will extend through the weekend,” OG&E officials said.

Around 8,000 OG&E customers lost power Wednesday evening as a winter storm packing heavy snowfall befell Oklahoma, with 6,000 of the outages in the Oklahoma City metro area.

There were still 1,500 outages Thursday morning, with most in western portions of Oklahoma City and Fort Smith, Ark.

Most of the outages were caused by galloping power lines.

“The combination of ice and high wind gusts in certain patterns can cause wires to move up and down in an oscillating motion known as galloping, which can cause issues for electrical equipment and power lines,” OG&E officials said on Wednesday.

OG&E is still seeing outages related to galloping power lines in western parts of Oklahoma City.

OG&E crews

Crews are working around the clock to restore power and keep power on.

Approximately 600 line workers were deployed to Western Oklahoma City to build additional poles and secure lines to reduce the possibility of future outages caused by galloping, OG&E officials said.

Community members are asked to stay away from downed power lines and anything they are touching. You can report a downed power line by calling 800-522-6870.

You can notify OG&E if your power goes out by calling 800-522-6870. You can report and check the status of your outage online by logging into your OG&E account.